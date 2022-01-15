Border Passes Officially Removed As State Nears 90% Double Dose Target

Following two years of Queensland's border opening and closing to interstate travellers, the border wall has officially been removed.

Police who have monitored the border checkpoint between Coolangatta and Goondiwindi will return from their post after a lengthy stint checking entry passes.

Police presence will also be trimmed at airports.

From Saturday, travellers from all across Australia won't need to apply for border permits, secure a negative test or quarantine when arriving in Queensland.

Many of the Queensland-New South Wales border zone residents have welcomed the removal, and can now return to their normal-routine of passing through the checkpoint zone.

Acting Police Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said it's a key moment for all officers checking permits over recent months.

"At one stage there, we had seven in a 10-day period to try to operationalise," Wildman said.

"So it's been quite a challenging environment for us operationally, but also for the community, so we have to really thank the community for their support over this last 22 months.

"[It has] been an extremely challenging environment for businesses, for our community, and for police."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state is only days away from reaching the 90% double-dose vaccination.

