Border locals targeted in Covid text message scam

Police are investigating after fake Covid text messages were reported in Albury.

Murrumbidgee Health reported a scam message that has been sent to local residents informing them they have tested positive for the virus.

Locals are reminded to not click any hyperlinks in text messages or to give away personal information even if it appears to be from a trusted source.

Police are currently investigating the source of the text messages.

This comes after 10 cases were recorded in Albury and one case in Wodonga over the past 24 hours.

The list of exposure sites has grown, which has led to a Lavington school closing its doors and staff and students now isolating.

A second person from Albury’s Xavier High School has also tested positive, but the school has said the cases are not connected.

For a full list of exposure sites visit the Murrumbidgee Health website or coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

