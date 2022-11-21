Border Force Seizes Over 2000 Illegal Guns, Drugs In Tasmania

In Tasmania, Border Force officers and local police are working together to stop illegal drugs and weapons from getting into the state.

Gel blaster replica firearms are among thousands of prohibited items unmasked in the Apple Isle.

Between 1 January 2022 and 1 November, more than 2000 illegal drugs, firearms and weapons, illegal tobacco and pharmaceuticals were detected by officers at Tasmania's airports and seaports.

Acting Inspector Regional Operations Tasmania Jesse Turner warned want-to-be-criminals that the ABF and the long-arm of the law, will leave no stone unturned.

“Organised crime syndicates will try to evade border controls by hiding illicit drugs in a variety of ways, including manipulating people to do their bidding.

“The number of detections we have had in Tasmania this year sends a clear message to organised crime – we are aware of your methodologies in your attempts to import harmful, illicit substances – and they will not work," Insp. Turner said.

In October, ABF officers in Tasmania took part in a national week of action targeting illegal guns.

The crackdown saw 86 people arrested and 523 firearms seized.

Anyone with information about the importation of illicit goods is urged to contact Border Watch Program and make a report online at www.abf.gov.au/about-us/what-we-do/borderwatch

