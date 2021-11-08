Border Covid Cases Dip As NSW Enjoy Spurred Freedoms

Two more Covid-related deaths have been reported at the Mercy Place Aged Care Facility.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed two women, one in her 80's and one in her 90's died at the aged care facility.

Meantime, 32 new Covid cases were recorded in Albury - Wadonga on Monday.

20 of those infections were detected in Albury, in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, while 12 were reported in Wadonga.

One case was recorded in Wangaratta, while two infections were reported in Wagga, and was recorded in both Federation and Edward River shires.

Sadly, another death was recorded in Albury, with a man in 60's who died in Box Hill hospital in Victoria.

It comes as fully vaccinated resident north of the border, enjoy greater freedoms from Monday with no limits on visitors to a home, no rules for outdoor gatherings under 1000 people, swimming pools opened, dance floors back in the groove, and most caps replaced by density limits.

While those on the Victorian side of the Murray are poising for further changes once the state hits its 90 per cent vaccine milestone, anticipated before November 24.

