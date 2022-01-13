Border Changes For Queensland As State Records 14,914 New Cases

Queensland has recorded 14,914 new Covid infections and six deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 556 people hospitalised with the virus, 26 people in intensive care and 10 people on ventilators.

Of the latest numbers, 2,812 were from positive rapid antigen tests while the rest came from PCR testing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The six deaths include two people in their 70’s, three people in their 80’s and one person in their 90’s.

Three of these deaths came from inside residential health care facilities and five had received both of their vaccinations.

According to Chief Health Officer John Gerrard all of the six deaths were dealing with other medical conditions.

"All had significant underlying medical conditions," he said.

This is now the most deaths recorded in Queensland in one day with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic at 17.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this will be a “very difficult time” for all of the families who lost a loved one today.

"Can I please express my deepest sympathies," she said.

"These are people that make people's grandparents, brothers, sisters, uncles."

The latest numbers come as the Queensland Premier announced people travelling into Queensland from interstate will no longer be required to return a negative Covid test or fill out border passes from this Saturday.

"Now is the time for the barricades to come down, and for the police to come home, to continue on their normal operational duties on the front lines," she said.

"The time is now right as we head towards hitting that 90 per cent next week."

While domestic travellers will face less restrictions when crossing into Queensland, international restrictions are still in place until the state hits 90 percent.

All unvaccinated people will still face the same social restrictions even after the state hits the 90 percent target.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.