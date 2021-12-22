Booster Mandate For Majority Of WA Workforce, As Hard Border Returns

The third COVID vaccination will be mandated across 75% of Western Australia's workforce.

Premier Mark McGowan said the roll out program will change, describing the spike in cases on the east coast as 'troubling'.

All essential workers who were required to be double-dosed must book in their third dose, McGowan says they'll have one month to get the booster shot.

"We're trying to boost the number of Western Australians who get their third dose, because the health advice confirms the extra dose is far more effective against the Omicron strain compared to two doses."

Over one million WA workers will be required to get vaccine booster shots, under the expanded mandate which for various sectors.

Meanwhile, WA has reinstated its hard border with Tasmania and Northern Territory, denying entry into the state for those without an exemption.

WA will now have a tightened border with all states and territories, set to come into play on Boxing Day.

McGowan warned anyone who travelled to those places from WA should return immediately.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.