Booster Intervals Slashed For NSW, Victoria And South Australia

Several Australian states have elected to bring forward the intervals between second-dose of the vaccination against COVID and the booster shot.

New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia leaders have joined forces to announced a shortened time frame to be triple-jabbed.

In response to the surging case numbers, double vaccinated residents will be eligible for their booster after three months - reduced from four months.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the wait time will be slashed, with several state-run vaccination clinics offering booster vaccination from Friday.

"I urge everyone who is eligible to get boosted to do so as soon as possible. This will help to protect our older population as well as vulnerable members of the community," he said.

NSW Health officials believe COVID numbers will continue to peak once students return to school

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant marked a return-to-school plan earlier this week, with a "big operation" underway to secure millions of rapid tests for students.

In Victoria, 1.2 million residents will now have the opportunity to book in their third jab within three months of their second.

"This is a big push. Thousands of appointments are available, walk-in capacity has been expanded, opening hours have been extended, and more vaccinators will be on the floor." - Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

South Australia have followed an identical pathway, reducing the time frame from four to three months.

"We're hoping to see further massive increase in vaccinations in South Australia over the coming weeks, especially for the 5-to-11-year-olds who will return to school, many of them from February 2," SA Premier Steven Marshall said.

On Wednesday, NSW reported 32,297 new infections and 32 deaths, hospitalisations numbers again increased to 2,863.

Victoria reported 20,759 new cases and 18 deaths, patients being treated in hospital is up 1,173.

South Australia reported 3,482 cases and 5 deaths, as Premier Marshall confirmed a supply 0f 225,000 booster vaccines will be made available for return to school and work.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.