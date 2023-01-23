Body Recovered Believed To Be Missing New Norfolk Man

The remains of a man who went missing over six years ago has been found in a submerged car.

In 2016, Dale Nicholson, 61, went out for breakfast and a newspaper, last seen leaving his New Norfolk home on the morning of December 10.

He left in his blue 1993 Ford Fairmount sedan and disappeared with understanding on where he was.

Downunder Dan Diving divers said they discovered Mr Nicholson’s car and a bodt on Sundat in New Norfolk’s River Derwent.

Tasmania Police confirmed human remains were located in New Norfolk on Sunday evening in a vehicle registered to Mr Nicholson.

Formal identification is yet to occur. A report will be prepared for the coroner,” a Tasmania Police statement read.

Coroner Simon Cooper ruled Mr Nicholson may have taken his own life, been the victim of the victim of homicide, died of natural causes, or as the result of misadventure.

Mr Nicholson was treated for depression from 2010, with evidence he has previously tried to take his own life in 2012.

If you, or anyone you know needs help, there are many resources available:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)

