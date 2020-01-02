Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Has Died, Aged 30

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Whitney Houston’s late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has passed away from a suspected drug overdose.

His death comes three years after he was found liable for the death of Bobbi Kristina (22), who, like her mother, was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in a bathtub.

After Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death, he was court ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

His death was confirmed by his brother, Jack Walker Jr, who wrote “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry,” on Facebook, before writing a seperate tribute post to his brother.

“I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces shit wasn’t suppose to go like this I talked to 6 hours before all this started you gave me my nickname Lil Wop and that Will forever be what I go by.

“You we’re best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you, New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.