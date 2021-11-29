Boba Fett Is Out For Vengeance In New Trailer For 'The Mandalorian' Spin-Off Series

Star Wars fans rejoice! Disney have released the first trailer for the hotly-anticipated Mandalorian spin-off, Book of Boba Fett.

The show, which will hit Disney+ on December 29, follows the fan-favourite bounty hunter as he seeks revenge against space slug/crime lord, Jabba the Hutt, who was responsible for his supposed 'death in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Kiwi legend Temuera Morrison will be returning as the titular character, alongside Ming-Na Wen (the original Mulan) as Fennec Shand, an elite mercenary and assassin.

Catch the latest trailer for The Book of Boba Fett:

The standalone series is set after the events of The Mandalorian’s second season, and while it’s said to be a step removed from the hit series, there’s a solid chance it will make a nod or two to the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda (we know his name, but we refuse to call him by it!)

