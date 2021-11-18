Boat Owners Urged To Monitor Safety Ahead Of Holiday Season

Boat owners are being urged to check their safety gear is intact ahead of the summer on Tasmanian waters.

The push for safety comes after three separate rescue incidents at sea, with four tragic deaths in recent weeks.

Peter Hopkins from Marine, Safety Tasmania says boaties must be aware of driving conditions and avoid taking risks.

"You've got to be aware of the risks, and you've got to take the appropriate actions and make the appropriate decisions at the time whenever you're out on a boat."

Three men were sent overboard after their boat capsized last weekend, the trio swam to short west of the island state.

Last week, a 65-year-old man died on a boating trip in the southeast. Travelling with his son, rescue crews found the 33-year-old after spending a full day in cold waters.

Mr Hopkins said incidents were declining but there are still tragic cases.

"Once you're on the wrong water and you make the wrong decision you're in the trouble, the best bit of safety equipment you've got is your head and making that right decision," Mr Hopkins said.

"The second-best bit of safety you've got is your boat and making sure that that's up to scratch and ready to go."

