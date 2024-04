Bluey has returned with a surprise episode that dropped over the weekend.

The episode aptly titled ‘Surprise’ can be watched on ABC iview.

BLUEY continues to make waves across the world .. now taking out an award for its cultural impact in the U-K..

The kids cartoon has received the Australian High Commission Award, in a special celebration that saw Australia House in England decked out as 'Bluey House' for 24 hours.