Block Couples Unleash After 'Smug' Dinner Invite

Saying this year’s iteration of The Block has been turbulent would be an understatement, and things aren’t getting any more amicable between the Blockheads.

The couples at the heart of the infamous cheating scandal (Luke, Josh, Tanya and Vito) not-so-eloquently decided to miss this week’s Winners are Grinners dinner after copping the L for the recent bedroom reveals.

What was it like being on The Block during the cheating scandal? Judge and interior designer, Shaynna Blaze, spills all:

An invitation for a sea-side meal at the Brighton Beach Hotel, sent from grinning winners, Ronnie and Georgia, prompted some less-than-endearing comments from the couples.

“I'm trying to have a non-biased opinion about their rooms and about what they're doing, but it's hard when they're so smug and just annoying human beings,” vented a perturbed Tanya.

Staying on-site to 'practice' for the upcoming Lip Sync Battle Challenge (which will be hosted by a celebrity judge at The Espy), the couples were caught sharing more words of disdain.

"No one actually likes them… everyone’s just pretending to go through it," said the twins.

Yikes.

