Blake Lively Shared A Video Of Ryan Reynolds Doing Her Hair With The Best Caption

Blake Lively has proved once again that she and Ryan Reynolds were made for each other!

The Gossip Girl star uploaded a video to Instagram showing husband, Ryan, doing her hair during COVID.

The montage shows Ryan really getting in there with the hair tinting brush and he has some SKILL!

Watch the video here:

But, the funniest part of all has to be Blake's caption: That time I f*d my hairdresser.

GOLD. We just love them.

There Are Reports Kim Kardashian Will Tell All About Kanye Marriage Issues In The New KUWTK Season

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.