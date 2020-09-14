Blake Lively Epically Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds… Again

Blake Lively has once again trolled her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after he shared a birthday post dedicated to their dox, Bax.

There’s one couple who has nailed the game of trolling each other on social media, no one does it quite like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The couple has a long history of publicly trolling each other, but this time it was Lively’s turn, taking aim at a two-part series of photos Reynolds uploaded to Instagram.

Reynolds shared two photos of their dog Bax, alongside a sweet message:

"Happy birthday Bax. I’d bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you’re a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I’d just bring a toaster oven."

Lively was quick to remind him, that the dog got a birthday shoutout from him, but she didn’t. "This is almost as sweet as the birthday post you did for me this year."

He quipped back "I baked you a cake." Can’t remember him baking her a cake? You may have been distracted…

The couple has a long history of trolling each other on social media, here's your complete guide to the couple's trolling:



Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.