Blake Lively Breaks Down 19 Of Her Most Iconic Looks From 2005 To Now With Vogue!

Hollywood's style queen, Blake Lively, has joined Vogue to share her 19 looks from 2005 to now!

In a video series titled, Life in Looks from the fashion mag, Lively sat down to a book of some of her most iconic looks - from her career break in The Sisterhood of the Travelling pants to her pregnancy style, Blake explains each look and what she loved.

Even more remarkably, she identified stylists and past colleagues by name, proving she really is a humble queen. Could we love her more?! Impossible!

Watch Blake Lively's Life in Looks here:

Blake even includes the details on her recent Met Gala look, where she took inspiration from New York's skyline and the Statue of Liberty!

Big Brother's Josh Drops Bombshell He Got Sam On The Show In A Secret Deal!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android