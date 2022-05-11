Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Return For 'A Simple Favour' Sequel

We're getting a sequel to comedy-thriller, A Simple Favour, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick!

The actors are set to reprise their roles for the Amazon Studios and Lionsgate film, with director Paul Feig returning as well.

Lively posted the news to her Instagram Story, using the lyrics of bestie Taylor Swift's song, 'Look What You Made Me Do' as her caption, "Then I check it TWICE, Oh!".

The first film follows widow Stephanie (Kendrick), who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend Emily (Lively) mysteriously disappears, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend's past.

Check out the trailer for the original film here:

The film was a success, earning over $97 million at the box office, and the ending left the door open for a sequel, so we're stoked about this news!

We'll keep you updated on when we can expect it!

