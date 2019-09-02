Birds Of Tokyo’s Ian Kenny Talks About The Struggle Of Performing ‘Good Lord’ Live

Birds of Tokyo’s song 'Good Lord' has been pumping through speakers and earphones across Australia since it was first released back in February.

But for those who pay close attention to the lyrics, you’d know that the song itself is pretty heartbreaking.

The song tells the true story of how lead vocalist Ian Kenny discovered his wife having an affair.

Speaking with Xavier, Pete and Juelz ahead of their shows at the Astor next weekend, the boys performed their songs ‘The Greatest Mistakes’ and ‘Good Lord', as well as a rendition of The Weeknd’s ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’!

Between these performances, the brekky team spoke to the boys about the success of 'Good Lord', with Kenny explaining what it’s like to perform such a personal song live.

Take a listen:

