BIP Timm Confirms He Broke Up With Britt & Teases New Girlfriend

It's safe to say, nobody could've expected that this couple would've just got up and left paradise.

But, the real question was, how long would they actually last for?

Well, Bachelor In Paradise's Tim Hanly told Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that not only is the couple officially over but he is happily in a relationship with someone else!

Tune in below to find out more and why he left her:

