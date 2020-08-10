Not Only Are Glenn & Alisha Still Together Post Paradise But Actually Want Three Or Four Kids!

True love really does conquer all!

Article heading image for Not Only Are Glenn & Alisha Still Together Post Paradise But Actually Want Three Or Four Kids!

Amidst major cheating allegations, this Bachie couple is not only still happily together but they're planning kids!

Arguably one of Bachelor in Paradise's favourite couples, Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitkenradburn opened up about their rocky history post-paradise and admit that those cheating rumours do actually have some truth...

Take a listen below to hear what they have to say:

