Bindi Irwin Quits Social Media After Opening Up About Ongoing Mental Health Struggles

Yes, you read that right. Even the golden wildlife warrior of Australia needs a break from her social media!

The new baby mumma and Australia Zoo icon, Bindi Irwin, has announced she will be taking a step back from the public eye to spend much needed koala-ty time with her family and friends.

But unfortunately, it's not all rainbows and butterflies for our favourite wildlife family.

The announcement comes shortly after her appreciation post which she made on Facebook which highlighted the inspiring men in her life in celebration of Father's Day in the US.

This post included, of course, her dad Steve Irwin, husband Chandler Powell and father-in-law Chris Powell.

This sparked some controversy in the comments due to the lack of recognition of her grandfather, Bob Irwin.

Bindi ended up replying to the comments and opened up about her mental health and strained relationship with her grandfather, where she admitted she had and continues to suffer 'psychological abuse’ at the hands of her now estranged grandfather.

“I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family,” she wrote.

“Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately my entire life has been psychological abuse from him.”

Since this new information on the Irwin family has come to light, Bob’s daughter, Mandy Johnstone has spoken out to the Daily Telegraph on the ongoing struggle between relatives and reiterated that Bob is an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather who just wants to be left alone so he can get on with his life.

We hope the dust can settle soon for this wonderful family and that the new mum, Bindi, can get the support she needs during this difficult time!

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!