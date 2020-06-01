Bindi Irwin is Keeping The Irwin Name & It's For The Sweetest Reason

It's hard to believe that this Bindi Irwin

Is now 21 years old & married. She tied the know with her long-term boyfriend, Chandler Powell on March 25.

Although the wedding wasn't exactly how they had originally planned it to be because of coronavirus restrictions, they still managed to have the perfect ceremony and celebrate with a few members of the family, and of course the animals in Australia zoo.

It's been a few weeks since the Newlyweds made it official, but Bindi has now announced she will not be taking the Powell name, instead keeping it as Irwin in tribute to her father Steve.

Here's what she had to say:

