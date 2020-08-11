Bindi Irwin Has Just Announced She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have announced that they are expecting their first child!

The newlyweds took to Instagram to reveal that Bindi is pregnant.

In an Instagram post Bindi wrote, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Chandler wrote on his Instagram, "We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother."

We couldn't be happier for these two!

