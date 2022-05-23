Incoming Treasurer Jim Chalmers Confirms He Wants Biloela Asylum Seeker Family Home "ASAP"

Incoming Treasurer, Jim Chalmers has confirmed he wants a Tamil asylum seeker family out of detention and home "as soon as possible".

Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane, Mr Chalmers said he expected to be briefed on the matter this week.

"As a Queenslander born and bred, sometimes we get unnecessarily caricatured about our approach to some of these sorts of issues," he said.

'But Biloela is a big-hearted, warm, welcoming town and the sooner we can get that beautiful family home to Bilo, the better.'

The Nadesalingam family, also known as the Murugappan family, were removed from their home in Biloela by immigration officials four years ago after their visas expired and refugee status was rejected. The family have been fighting a long legal battle to stay in Australia and is currently in community detention in Perth.

However, Labor Leader and now Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese promised he would ensure their return home during his election campaigning.

Family friend Angela Fredericks told the ABC here was "so much relief" among their supporters, following the election results.

"I honestly don't think I can find the words to explain it. There is so much excitement, so much relief and exuberance. It has all been worth it.”

