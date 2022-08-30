Billy Butcherson Is Back From The Dead In New Sneak Peek At 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Anyone who remembers watching the original Hocus Pocus as a kid was undoubtedly traumatised by the film’s faux antagonist, Billy Butcherson (after all, even zombies in children’s movies are scary!)

Skip forward almost thirty years and we’ve received a first look at Hocus Pocus 2’s promiscuous corpse, played once again by legendary creature actor Doug Jones.

Hocus Pocus 2, which is set to release in exactly a month (on September 30th), will see the Sanderson sisters back in action, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all returning to their iconic roles.

Like the first film, the sisters’ summoning in Hocus Pocus 2 is accidental, with three young women unintentionally unleashing the child-eating witches on a modern-day Salem.

While it’s great to see more of the original cast members, they’re not the only ones returning to the series: Bette Midler has stated that producers went out of their way to re-hire the surviving behind-the-scenes crew members to assure Hocus Pocus 2 recaptures the magic of the Halloween classic.

Will it be a worthy follow-up? Only time will tell…!

Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ from September 30th!

