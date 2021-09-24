Billie Eilish Lost 100,000 Followers For Posting A Cleavage Pic To Instagram

The effortlessly cool Billie Eilish recently graced the cover of Elle Magazine looking fine as hell and with a bloody good interview to match.

Billie is notorious for her earnest and down to earth interviews and this one was no exception!

During the interview, Billie revealed that she lost 100,000 followers after posting a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a corset.

Billie told Elle that some people don’t enjoy seeing her divert from her signature, loose clothing style.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanising,” she said of fans who expect her to look a certain way and wear only baggy sweats,” she said.

Back in July, Eilish posted an Instagram carousel of herself wearing a stunning corset as you can see below…

These innocent pictures led to a 100,000 dip in her Instagram following.

Billie explained to Elle why she thinks her followers were so put off by her pictures.

“…Just because of the boobs,” she said. “People are scared of big boobs.”

Billie went on to explain that sometimes wearing loose, baggy clothing isn’t comfortable (especially in super-hot weather) and every time she swaps out her hoodies for something with a little less coverage, she expects pushback.

“The other day, I decided to wear a tank top,” she said.

“It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy f***, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”

It’s definitely worth checking out the full interview, so follow the link to give it a read!

