Billie Eilish Is *TOURING* in 2022

This is great news for all the Billie Eilish fans out there. Billie has just announced that she will be bringing the massive Happier Than Ever world tour to four Aussie cities in 2022.

The tour will be Eilish’s first live dates in Australia since 2019 and come off the back of her #1 album Happier Than Ever. If you haven't listened yet - you should definitely check it out.

The album was very popular in Australia and worldwide as it debuted at #1 on Album Charts in July 2021, new album Happier Than Ever.

Billie’s making her way around the country, hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in September next year. Tickets for the tour go on sale from Friday, 15 October 2021 at billieeilishaunz.com

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 17 September 2022

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 22 September 2022

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 29 September 2022

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

We're already refreshing our browser to get tickets!