Billie Eilish Is Launching Her Own Fragrance So Update Your Christmas Lists!

Jumping onto the same bandwagon as hundreds of other superstars and is releasing her very own fragrance.

Yesterday, Billie announced she would be launching her very first fragrance simply named ‘Eilish’ which is due to be officially released in November.

Billie posted a STUNNING picture of herself clutching of super chique looking bottle of ‘Eilish’ perfume that we simply cannot wait to get our hands on

"i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance "Eilish" with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i've been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD," she wrote in the caption.

"Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i've ever done. i can't wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!"

Wondering what a Billie Eilish inspired fragrance could smell like? Well, apparently it includes hints of vanilla, cocoa, amber and other warm spices which Eilish herself described to Elle as “cozy” and “sensual”.

"It makes me want to be curled up at Christmas," she said.

So uh, you should probably start dropping hints to your loved ones for a new Christmas fragrance.

The bottle itself is a gold mould of a woman’s bust which Billie hopes people will look at and “see whatever they want to see”.

‘Eilish’ is due to launch in November and will sell for $68 per bottle. Follow the link to the website for more info!

