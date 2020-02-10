Billie Eilish Had The Crowd In Tears With Her Cover Of 'Yesterday' At The Oscars

There is no doubt the name on everyone's lips is Billie Eilish. While it was widely rumoured the Grammy Award winning singer would perform her new James Bond theme song at this year's Oscars, she surprised us all.

Billie performed during the 'in memoriam' segment of the night and delivered a beautiful rendition of The Beatles song 'Yesterday'.

Have a listen below.

Beautiful!

In the meantime, we'll sit tight til we get the James Bond theme song!

