Billie Eilish Gives Us A Sneak Peek At The New James Bond Movie In New Music Video

This looks epic!

After a handful of delays, Billie Eilish has finally dropped the video for her epic theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' starring Daniel Craig.

The video shows us Billie in her standard dark look in vintage black and white while scenes from the film play in the background.

If you wanted a sneak peek at the movie, now's your chance!

The video was shot back in February and was meant to coincide with the release of the song but due to COVID had to be pushed back. We're happy it's now seen the light of day!

You can get your hands on Billie's song here.

See James Bond in No Time To Die on November 12.

16 hours ago

