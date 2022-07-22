Billie Eilish Drops TWO Surprise Songs

What could make your Friday even better as you go into the weekend? How about two new songs from Billie Eilish?

Billie has dropped the surprise tracks today called 'TV' and 'The 30th'.

The collection is called 'Guitar Songs' and Billie revealed to her fans on social media, "a little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! “TV” and “The 30th” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! these songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.❤️ “Guitar Songs” OUT NOW!!!!!"

We love these!

Get your hands on both songs here.

