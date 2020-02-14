Billie Eilish Drops Her James Bond Theme Song With A Surprise At The End

It seems as though the wait for Billie Eilish's James Bond theme song has been well worth it.

The 18 year old Grammy award winner has dropped the song and in perfect Eilish style, it's a masterpiece.

Listen all the way to the end where Billie pays tribute to the OG Bond theme song.

'No Time To Die' is the theme song of the upcoming 25th James Bond film with the singer recently revealing it was a life long dream to be able to write such a song.

Grab your copy of 'No Time To Die' here.

