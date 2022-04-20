Billboard Music Awards Announce First Performers Including Red Hot Chili Peppers!

In some epic news today, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards have announced their first lot of performers for the show and boy are we in for a treat.

The show celebrates musical acts from over 60 categories and always puts on some epic performances.

This year, we'll see Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more take to the stage at the ceremony on May 15 (May 16 in Australia).

As for those who are up for the awards, The Weeknd is a finalist in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.

Doja Cat is the leading female artist with 14 nominations, including top artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist.

Aussie act The Kid Laroi is nominated for Best New Artist and we have everything crossed for him!

While SBS on Demand aired last year's awards, no Australian broadcaster has been announced at this stage.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!