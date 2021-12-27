Big Spending On Boxing Day Sales Set To Continue

Across various states, Australians snatched up annual boxing day sales albeit with smaller crowds.

At popular shopping centres in Melbourne and Sydney, rising COVID case numbers didn't slow down many from finding a bargain.

The Australian Retailers Associated estimated people will spend $21 billion post-Christmas up until the middle of January - for both online and in-store.

It would be a 12.6% increase compared to pre-COVID affected years.

Magna Combrinck, regional sales manager at David Jones said Australians are great at spending and figuring out where the value is.

"A lot of customers have done online research, customers can come into our stores, and are very prepared and know what they want," she said.

"It’s been great to be back open and see our customers back in store."

Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra said shoppers are more COVID-aware about where they want to shop, and have saved up throughout months of lockdown.

"Based on last year, we did see that people came out and about and shopped," Mr Zahra said.

"They were more cautious of course, wearing masks and social distancing, and we will see a record number of sales online."

