Big Brother's Talia Speaks Out On Her Mean Girl Portrayal: "It Is Very Highly Edited"

Big Brother is in full swing, but one of the show's biggest characters was evicted last night!

Talia spoke to The Hit Network about what it's like being portrayed as the house bully.

But Talia says that most of her "mean girl" antics were created by producers while editing the show, and that she's definitely not a bully in real life. She explained that they cut up the episodes to make her seem meaner than she actually was.

Have a listen to everything Talia said here:

