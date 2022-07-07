Big Brother's Tim Dormer On That Estelle Twitter Feud & His Tips For Future Contestants!

Today on Hit Entertainment's The Eviction Room podcast, we were joined by Big Brother mastermind and the latest evictee, Tim Dormer!

Tim told us why he decided to return to Big Brother, what he hopes for his friendship with Estelle after THAT Twitter feud and the one person he wanted to get out from the start!

He also revealed how you can play Big Brother just like him with his own tips!

Find out what Tim had to say here:

Want more Big Brother chats? Check out the latest from The Eviction Room podcast here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android