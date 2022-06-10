Big Brother's Tim Dormer & Estelle Landy Are In A Bitter Twitter Feud!

It's been heating up in Big Brother world, but moreso off-screen than on! Big Brother OG's Tim Dormer and Estelle Landy have been battling it out in a bitter Twitter feud.

It all started with this:

Estelle then wrote, "I didn’t just “have it in for Drew”. Once he was aware that he was upsetting Lulu. They talked it out...it evolved, it was nice. But when you have a game where you like everyone, it is easier for heart players like me to make game decisions based on stuff like that. I’m loyal."

In a now-deleted Tweet, Tim responded by retweeting Estelle's comment by saying, "You are Big Brother’s Amber Heard. Cancel yourself and go away!".

We then saw a fan respond with, "What the.. ? Was Tim hacked or something? because this is NOT OKAY. I’m sorry @estelle_landy you don’t deserve this. Wtf is wrong with him? If he wasn’t hacked then we need to contact @BigBrotherAU's PR, this is harassment!!"

Someone else responded to Tim saying, "Comparing her to an alleged abuser isn’t okay…".

Estelle wanted to set the record straight and said her tweets were only relevant to THAT episode.

Tim still wasn't having it.

Tim then had the shadiest ending to the Twitter battle

