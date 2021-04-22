Big Brother’s Reggie Says She Would Return For An ‘All Stars’ Season & We Need To Make This Happen

Believe it or not, it’s been a whopping 18 YEARS since Reggie Bird sole the hearts of Australia and took home the crown in Big Brother Season 3!

This morning, Reggie joined the Hit Network’s Jimmy & Nath for a little catch up where she revealed she would definitely be down to return for an All Stars season!

Reggie also commented on the current format of the show and her thoughts on social media influencers going on reality TV shows.

Take a listen:

