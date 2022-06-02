Big Brother's Lulu Reveals Drew Name-Called & Spoke About Her Behind Her Back!

Not-so-happy family?

Article heading image for Big Brother's Lulu Reveals Drew Name-Called & Spoke About Her Behind Her Back!

We were joined by Big Brother evictee Lulu on The Eviction Room, who revealed that Drew isn't "Prince Charming" after all, telling us he name-called and spoke about her behind her back!

Lulu also reveals who she was closest to, who she would like to win and if she thought she would go home.

So what did Drew call her and what else happened with him in the house? She tells us all here:

Amber Lowther

2 June 2022

Amber Lowther

