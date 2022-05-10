Big Brother's Josh Drops Bombshell He Got Sam On The Show In A Secret Deal!

We welcomed Big Brother evictee, Josh, to The Eviction Room this morning, who dropped some MASSIVE bombshells!

He told us about his secret plan to get Sam on the show, if Sam is still with Drew now, who his fave and least fave housemates were and if he's still in love with Sam!

We finally got his pre-show relationship with Sam all cleared up, so if you've been wondering, we have it straight from the horse's mouth.

Find out Josh's secret deal to get Sam on Big Brother here:

