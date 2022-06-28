Big Brother's Jaycee Responds To Rumours He Kissed Jules On The Show!

Today on Hit Entertainment's The Eviction Room, we were joined by the latest Big Brother evictee, Jaycee, who responded to rumours he kissed Jules on the show!

Jaycee was part of the 'J Crew' from the start, so we wanted to know if they had any secret deals that we didn't see on TV.

But we couldn't let him go without asking about whether or not he kissed fellow housemate Jules!

So, did they or didn't they? This is what Jaycee had to say about the Jules kissing rumour:

