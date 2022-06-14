Big Brother's Farmer Dave Chats About His Strong Connection With Reggie Bird

Today on Hit Entertainment's The Eviction Room post, we were joined by Big Brother legend, David Graham!

He spoke to us about his time in the house, his voting strategy, the impact Big Brother had on his life the first time 'round and his strong connection with fellow BB legend, Reggie Bird.

Here's what Dave had to say about returning to the Big Brother house after all these years:

Subscribe to our Big Brother podcast, The Eviction Room, here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android