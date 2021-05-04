Big Brother's Christopher Wayne On What We DIDN'T See Between Him & Danny

This morning on the show, Jimmy & Nath spoke to Big Brother contestant, magician Christopher Wayne, who spilled on what we didn't see between him and Danny, and we found out if he was interested in anyone romantically in the house!

Chris was evicted from Big Brother in last night's episode, and there was some stuff we didn't see in his feud with Danny.

But not only that, apparently the reality of living with Danny was worse than what we've seen on TV.

Lastly, the guys wanted to know if Chris was romantically interested in anyone in the house, and he spilled the goss!

Missed the chat? Here's what Chris had to say about his feud with Danny and romantic interests:

