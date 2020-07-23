Big Brother's Chad Confirms He's Splitting The $200k With Sophie & They're Still Together!

The question on everyone's minds after we found out that Chad Hurst was the 2020 Big Brother winner was, will he actually keep his promise about splitting the money?

Well, it turns out he is a man of his word!

He told Perth's Xavier, Julez & Pete that he will be splitting the money and gives an update on his relationship with Sophie Budack.

Tune in below to hear the full story & why he's decided to split the money:

