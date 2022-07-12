Big Brother's Brenton Sings Us A SONG He Made In The House About Tim Dormer!

Today on Hit Entertainment's The Eviction Room podcast, we were joined by Big Brother's latest evictee Brenton, who sang us a song he made up in the house about Tim Dormer! 

Brenton was an intruder in the house and spoke about what it was like for him coming in a bit later and why he decided to play dumb.

He also told us about his complicated relationship with Tim at the start and performed his Timviction song for us!

Take a listen to Brenton's award-winning performance here: 

Amber Lowther

12 July 2022

