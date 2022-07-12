Big Brother Grand Finalist Reggie's Final Plea To Australia On Why She Needs To Win Again

Today on Hit Entertainment's The Eviction Room podcast, we were joined by Big Brother 2022 Grand Finalist and 2003 winner, Reggie, who shared the heartbreaking reason why she needs to win Big Brother once again.

Reggie took out the win for Australia's first ever Big Brother in 2003, and has a hard slog since - losing most of her vision and her son being diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

While she wasn't a threat in challenges, Reggie has been the matriarch of the Big Brother house, and spoke to us about what the prize money would do for her. We really can't deny this win would do a lot for her life!

Don't miss the Big Brother finale tonight on Channel 7 at 7:30pm!

Here's why Reggie needs you to get behind her once again to win Big Brother:

