Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Files For Divorce

Three years after tying the knot, it seems Kaley Cuoco’s marriage with Karl Cook has ended with more of a fizzle than a big bang.

The star, who spent a whopping twelve years portraying Penny on Chuck Lorre’s The Big Bang Theory, filed for divorce on Friday before the pair released a joint statement to Page Six.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Cuoco’s soon-to-be-ex-husband is the son of Scott Cook, a software tycoon who is estimated to be worth $7.9 billion.

