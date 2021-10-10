Beyond Blue Shares Online Resources On Living In A Pandemic For World Mental Health Week

It's World Mental Health Week, and Beyond Blue is promoting ways we can support our mental health and wellbeing while living with Covid.

Beyond Blue's Dr Grant Blashki spoke about how the transition back to normal life can depend on each person.

"For some people, this next phase is exciting, for others it might be stressful or worrying, for others still it might be a bit of both. There’s no right or wrong way to feel. When planning your return, take it one step at a time, give yourself a chance to adjust and accept that things may feel a little exhausting at first. Let’s try our best to support one another," Dr Blashki said.

Beyond Blue will be sharing online resources about a range of subjects including managing social anxiety, supporting children and returning to business during the pandemic.

Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman spoke about Beyond Blue's resources.

"These changes will affect all of us in different ways. We’re all moving at our own pace and Beyond Blue is here to support everybody through these changes," Ms Harman said.

You can call Beyond Blue's Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service on 1800 512 348

