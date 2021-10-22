Beyoncè Teases New Track 'Be Alive'

The one thing we need in our lives at the moment is some new Beyoncè music if we're being really honest, and our Queen B is here to deliver.

Will Smith has dropped the trailer for his new movie 'King Richard' based on the life story of Venus and Serena Williams and Bey's track 'Be Alive' is featured!

'King Richard' drops in cinemas in November and we cannot WAIT to hear the full version of this song!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!