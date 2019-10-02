Beyonce Reveals Her Father Is Battling Breast Cancer

Beyonce's father; Matthew Knowles has been diagnosed with breast cancer...

The recent news struck today as Knowles daughter's Beyonce and Solange shed light on the horrific news in a recent TV interview.

The rare percentage of male breast cancer patients consist of less than 1%, however Knowles' is 67 years of age and this form of cancer in men is most frequently diagnosed in those aged 60-70 years old.

So we hope Matthew pulls through and are thinking of the family at this time.

